The nutritionist told us about the benefits of canned fish and the selection rules
All that is preserved is automatically populated with the adherents of proper nutrition in prohibited products. And for good reason. When it comes to vegetables and fruits, they really when treatment loses many beneficial properties, but with the animal protein, the situation is different: canned fish are not inferior in nutritive properties to an ordinary fish. The main thing is to choose the right jar.
Dietitian Tatyana Solntseva says, what is the use of canned fish.
“There is a perception that during the canning process the fish loses its beneficial qualities. But it is not. Canned fish is a great source of protein, essential fatty acids omega-3, vitamin D, vitamin b group, especially B12, minerals — phosphorus, calcium, selenium, zinc”.
What canned food are the most useful?
Canned fish can be used as a source of complete protein, most of it in the tuna. On the other hand, fish as source of omega-3 should be in bold – it has the most polyunsaturated fatty acids. Thus, the salad with salmon, salmon, sardines, saury going to be healthier than tuna. In addition, fatty fish contains more vitamin D, which is especially important to consume during the autumn-winter period.
The harm of canned fish
Damage to canned fish can be only one – the high salt content (sometimes in a jar more of the daily value), and who recommends its daily intake should not exceed 5 grams.
“I would not advise to buy canned food in tomato sauce, flavoured with vegetable oil,” says nutritionist.
This is another reason why it is necessary to combine different types of fish products – fresh and canned.