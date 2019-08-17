The nutritionist told us about the benefits of cheese for weight loss
Scientists have named a popular product that allows you to keep in shape.
Medicine in recent years seems to have seriously decided to rehabilitate cheese. This delicious product has long been considered not very useful. Now, however, scientists from the University of Dublin have come to the conclusion that the cheese not only does not increase cholesterol, but is effective and, most importantly, delicious weapon in the struggle with the vast waist.
Irish scientists believe that cheese lovers who eat pounds for your favorite product, slimmer those who treat him with indifference. This conclusion they did after the study of the impact of dairy products: milk, yoghurt, butter, cream and cheese mostly on one and a half thousand people from 18 to 90 years. It turned out that those people who eat a lot of dairy products have lower body mass Index (BMI). They have less fat percentage, already the waist and lower your blood pressure!
The most interesting result of the study is, however, not that. It turned out that people eating dairy products low in total fat, higher cholesterol, though modern medicine advises that in order to have low cholesterol, eat less saturated fat, which is just a lot of cheese. Doctors remind that the higher the cholesterol, the greater the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
By the way, until this recent research of scientists from different countries have confirmed that saturated fats from cheese do not increase the cholesterol content in the blood due to the unique nutrients they contain.
The head of the group of Irish scholars, Professor Emma Feeney, drew attention to another interesting feature of the cheese diet. Fans of cheese not only eat a lot of saturated fats, which are not excluded, is not so harmful as physicians consider but and carbohydrates. And slim and feel great.