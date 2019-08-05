The nutritionist told us about the benefits of melon
Use melon has health effects. In particular, this bocheva culture improves the condition of the kidneys and acts as a remedy for swelling.
About the beneficial properties of melon told the dietician Lyudmila Babich. The specialist noted that the melon effectively nourishes the cells with moisture and trace elements, while simultaneously showing a mild diuretic effect and promotes the removal of unnecessary tissue fluids. It restores the water-acid balance in the body.
A very effective way to combat edema are seeds of melon, added Lyudmila Babich.
“Melon seeds within a few days you need to insist on warm boiled water, then regularly take several times a day. This is an excellent tool for “flushing” of the kidneys and getting rid of excess liquid,” said the nutritionist.
The specialist also noted other health quality of melon. According to Babich, the use of melon beneficial effect on the liver and gallbladder and helps to prevent the formation of stones in it.
In addition, melon is a great natural anti-depressant that helps to cope better with stress and irritation. Vitamins and minerals that are rich in melon, has a beneficial effect on the entire nervous system, said the nutritionist.
“In terms of mood enhancement melon is not inferior chocolate and bananas – already a few minutes after its use in the body and increases the level of serotonin, the so-called hormone of happiness”, — said the doctor.
The specialist advised to eat melon at least an hour and a half after a meal and not to mix it with other foods, especially dairy and sour-dairy, and sweet drinks and pastries.