The nutritionist told us about the benefits of vitamin cocktails
The dietician admitted, why to eat vegetables and fruits in powdered form
In summer, many weaken the monitoring power is and vacations, and trips to nature with barbecue and wine, says nutritionist Catherine Matushkina. However, summer is coming to an end and so it’s time to take care of themselves, because now a huge variety of vegetables and fruits with the best taste and best price.
To give your body a powerful vitamin charge we can prepare a smoothie. These are especially useful to those who can’t eat enough greens in salads.
What is the use of herbal and fruit-vegetable smoothies:
⠀
- provide iron and improve hemoglobin level
- give antioxidant effect, ie, slow down skin aging,
- improve the health of the cardiovascular system,
- contain a lot of fiber, so it is perfectly clean the intestines,
- improve the complexion.⠀
The perfect proportion of fruit and vegetable mixtures 25:75%. So they contain almost no sugars, but the taste is just amazing.⠀
Try a few variants of green smoothies and body will thank you.
Green smoothie:
— 1 Cup of water
— 1 ripe banana,
— Cup of spinach or other salad leaves.
Chocolate smoothie:
— 1 Cup of water
— 1 banana,
— half avocado
— 1 tbs. cocoa
— you can add vanilla extract.
Vegetable smoothies:
— 1 Cup of water
— 1 Cup spinach,
— half cucumber,
— half avocado,
— lemon juice to taste.
Put all the ingredients in a blender and mix to the desired state.