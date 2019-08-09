The nutritionist told us how to avoid overeating
In an attempt to quickly part with the extra pounds, many dieters put themselves in zhestkie scope and limitations, refusing altogether from favorite foods and going for a limited and poor nutrition. This method to become slimmer can only lead to one thing – the breakdown of food and overeating. And after him Wake the pangs of conscience and attempts to lose weight again. How to prevent overeating and why it arises, told page in Instagram nutritionist Helen Cullen.
In a strict diet, sooner or later there comes a time when craving for forbidden foods begins to intensify, and his head is covered with thoughts about food, interrupting all reasonable arguments. To avoid food breakdown in such situations is very difficult. But to deal with these phenomena is not only possible, but necessary. Only worth to do it right.
Top 3 surest way in the fight against food breakdowns and overeating
Using this method it is important to find the time when the pull begins, and at this point quickly and decisively to leave the house BEFORE my feet took to the refrigerator. Simply go outside and walk. At this time, it is important to find the opportunity to talk about what is happening, what are the feelings and emotions.
To find the root
The overeating has psychological causes that are important to find. This will help from the faceless “seize” go to the true causes of weight gain and to find concrete actions that will help to remove the excess food. You can find a specialist in food behavior, preferably with psychological education or to participate in a program that focuses on teaching intuitive eating.
Ask for help
If such attacks happen more often than 2 times a week for six months, then we can talk about compulsive overeating. There is nothing to worry. It happens. The man is not guilty if have the flu. And here is the same, not ashamed to be ill. And this does not mean that no willpower or is it promiscuity. This situation can capture a man so that he, being strong-willed in any other field, the food passes.