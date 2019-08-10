The nutritionist told us how to get back in shape after the holidays
What to do if you “ran” a few extra pounds
If during the holidays was excessive starchy foods, sweets and fast foods, it is likely during this time had to suffer the stomach and liver. In most cases, while still “ran” a few extra pounds.
“First of all, immediately remove from your diet all fatty, fried, sweet, flour, smoked and, of course, forget about fast food. Drink more water – so the body would be easier to bring the accumulated harmful substances, toxins and wastes. In addition, it will accelerate the metabolism, and consequently, excess fat and “melt” faster. Don’t forget about chamomile and lemon balm. To speed up metabolism and weight loss can walk in the fresh air. Eat more vegetables and greens. Enter into the diet more citrus fruits, especially lemons and grapefruits. Drink every morning on an empty stomach a glass of cold water with a quarter squeezed lemon in it, use this recipe only if you have no stomach problems,” warned the doctor.
Some of the pressure off the liver and stomach and to reduce weight, fasting days will help. Nutritionists recommend a one-day “diet” yogurt. The essence of such discharge is that throughout the day you eat only yogurt and a half — two liters. This “unloading” will help to restore the exhausted the wrong food to the stomach, normalize digestion and speed up elimination of toxins.
Help and fasting day on apples.
For Breakfast you can grate half to two the big Apple on a coarse grater, adding a couple teaspoons of honey. Instead of coffee – a Cup of fragrant green tea. Later in the day, eat no more pounds of apples in small portions. Green tea, mineral water with lemon and chamomile teas are welcome, besides they perfectly stimulate the metabolism and invigorate.