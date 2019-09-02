The nutritionist warned of the harmful characteristics of the Apple juice
Apple juice is a healthy drink. But to drink it the right way, the juice has a few features due to which its use may harm the person.
In particular, due to drink freshly squeezed Apple juice may increase the level of glucose in the blood. This property makes the juice undesirable metabolic disorders, obesity, diabetes and prediabetes.
“Juice can dramatically increase the level of glucose in the blood. Healthy people to drink it in the morning”, — said the nutritionist Antonina Starodubova.
The specialist also warned that Apple juice has high acidity and can therefore harm the integrity of the mucosa of the gastrointestinal tract. People with weakened stomach, erosions, peptic ulcer disease, this juice is contraindicated.
In General, due to the high content of organic acids in Apple juice, even in the absence of the aforementioned diseases doctors advise to drink not more than three glasses a week, said the nutritionist.
She added that fresh Apple juice is better to drink through a straw: his acid can harm tooth enamel. After drinking the juice of the mouth should be rinsed with clean water.
Packaged Apple juice has less useful properties and contains too much sugar, reminded Starodubova.