The NYT found out about the family secret the first man on the moon cost $6 million Neil Armstrong could die because of medical errors (PHOTOS)

The family of U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first in human history to set foot on the moon 50 years ago, has received $ 6 million in a secret deal with the hospital, where he spent the last days of his life and where, according to relatives, has not received proper medical care. This became known to the newspaper The New York Times after receiving an anonymous source 93 pages of documents, including reports of medical experts, and correspondence between the lawyers of the hospital and the family of Armstrong.

Neil Armstrong died on 25 August 2012 in a hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the age of 82 years. Three weeks before, he underwent coronary artery bypass grafting. In an official statement his family said that the cause of death of the astronaut were complications after the surgery. However, according to the NYT, in fact, Armstrong’s sons mark and Rick accused the hospital of Mercy Health in inadequate post-operative care.

The reports of three experts give a General idea of what happened with Armstrong in the hospital. During surgery to the heart, according to the standard procedure, was connected to the tube, but after their removal there was an internal bleeding, and blood pressure dropped. The doctors took astronauts to the lab for catheterization echocardiography, which confirmed a “significant and strong” bleeding. Doctors drained the blood and then took him to the operating room.

A cardiac surgeon from the University of Pennsylvania, gave an expert assessment of the actions of doctors at the hospital at the request of the family of Armstrong, concluded that the decision to take the patient to the catheterization was a key mistake. A cardiac surgeon from the medical center at Yale hearing this case at the request of the other party, considered the actions of the doctors “justifiable, but certainly more risky” than to refer the patient immediately to the operating room. The third doctor in General upheld the decision of the physicians. Two of the doctor interviewed by the NYT agreed that patients with similar complications immediately to operate.

According to the newspaper, the hospital in Ohio, in consultation with experts on the case Armstrong and for fear of fuelling the rumors surrounding his death, used instead of the name of the astronaut alias Ned Anderson. Although the hospital disagreed with the accusations against him, in 2014 she went on a confidentiality agreement with the relatives of the national hero of the United States and paid them $ 6 million to avoid a public trial. While the institution has insisted that the complaint of the family, and the agreement remained secret.

According to the documents, almost $ 5.2 million was evenly divided between Armstrong’s sons mark and Rick. Brother and sister astronaut, Dean Armstrong and June Hoffman, got 250 thousand dollars, and six of his grandchildren – for 24 thousand dollars. Armstrong’s widow, Carol, who was his second wife, said that did not participate in the agreement, and his signature to the document as the executor explained that she “had no choice”.

The press Secretary of the hospital Nanette Bentley expressed disappointment over the disclosure of the details of the agreement. American scientist and author James Hansen, author of “First man: the life of Neil Armstrong”, which formed the basis for the film “First man” with Ryan Gosling in the lead role, admitted that he became aware of the problems with the treatment of an astronaut shortly after his death, but he did not disclose this information in the new edition of his book 2018 “out of respect for some members of the” family Armstrong.