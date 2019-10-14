The NYT told about the evidence of Russia’s involvement in the bombing of Syrian hospitals (PHOTO)

The Russian military may have bombed four Syrian hospital for 12 hours, said the investigation of the newspaper The New York Times. Similar accusations against Russia are put forward not for the first time, but until now direct evidence linking Russia to the bombing of hospitals was difficult to find, the newspaper said.

NYT has determined the approximate time each attack based on social media posts, interviews with eyewitnesses and data of charity organizations that support these four hospital. The publication also claims to have received “tens of thousands of previously unpublished audio recordings of conversations between pilots of the Russian air force and ground control officers in Syria.”

Records of negotiations with the newspaper gave a network of observers who preferred to remain unknown for security purposes. Also data were obtained on flights over a few months, was a Syrian network of observers who track military planes to warn civilians of impending air strikes. Observation flights were carried out with the time, location and General type of each aircraft, the authors of the investigation.

Says the NYT, four hospitals have been bombed on 5 and 6 may. Each of them, according to the World health organization (who), was part of a UN-supported “list the resolution of the conflict”, meaning they had to be protected from attacks.

The first blow was struck at the underground hospital Nabad al-Khayat in the province of Idlib, where he held an average of 500 operations and took 5 thousand patients per month. Three days before the bombing, the hospital staff was evacuated, having received information of the impending attack. In the investigation it is alleged that in 14:32 5 may Russian officer ground control gave the pilot the coordinates matching the location of Nabad al-Hayat. 14:40 the pilot confirmed striking the word “Load”.

The attack on the hospital of Kafr Nabl occurred at about 17:30 the same day. According to a doctor working there, the first shock was followed by three more with a difference in five minutes. Killing the man who stood outside and helped patients and staff to use oxygen cylinders.

That day was active and the Russian and Syrian air forces, and to bomb the hospital “was one of two” says the investigation. “The most clear proof of the responsibility of Russia gave talks to the Russian air force, since we knew the exact time of the explosions, thanks to the video metadata. It was at this time four bombs dropped by Russian pilot,” emphasizes The New York Times (translation InoPressa). The pilot, who calls himself “72”, says the word “Worked” at 17:30. He repeats it five minutes later, at 17:35, 17:40 and 17:48.

For the same 12 hours of bombardment of the hospital of Kafr Zita and al-Amal. In both cases, observers recorded the presence in the air of Russian aircraft and Russian pilots reported the strikes. From 5 may air strikes were inflicted at least two dozens hospitals in North-West Syria.

According to human rights organizations Physicians for Human Rights (“Physicians for human rights”), 2011 was marked by no less than 583 attacks on hospitals and clinics that are located in controlled Syrian rebels territories. Since, as military action was joined by Russia, was 266 such attacks. According to human rights activists in eight years killed at least 916 physicians. Damascus and Moscow say that strikes are only exactly confirmed order and the positions of militants.

At the end of June the UN after a series of air strikes by Russian-Syrian coalition in the provinces of Idlib and Hama has asked Russia detailed information about how it uses the coordinates of the location of hospitals in Syria. The UN noted that hospitals are air-strikes ever since, as Russia-backed Syrian forces launched an offensive in Idlib in the end of April. Media reported that Syrian doctors have to hide the location of their clinics from the UN for air strikes.