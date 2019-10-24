The obesity paradox: overweight can be healthy
Scientists from Australia have identified another paradox of obesity: it turns out that excess weight can be a protection against the development of dangerous forms of heart failure. However, it is fair only in relation to people with existing heart problems.
People who have disorders of the heart, the extra weight helps reduce the risk of life-threatening heart failure. To this conclusion came researchers from the University of Adelaide. Their work is reported in a press release on MedicalXpress.
Scientists analysed data from a number of studies, participants were 375, 056 people. Scientists have discovered a surprising link between the health of the cardiovascular system and excess fat in the body.
“Among people with heart failure who had excess weight, but not a severe form of obesity, was observed the lowest risk of death in respect of a progressive disease,” stated the authors.
At the same time, the study showed that obese people who do not have problems with the cardiovascular system, weight loss improves health. Discovered the phenomenon was described by Australian experts as the “obesity paradox”.
According to them, to explain the paradox can be partly due to the fact that patients with obesity may increasingly turn to the doctor for health problems – this in turn helps to diagnose they have underlying disease and start their therapy.