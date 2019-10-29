The octopus tried to steal diver’s camera
October 29, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Off the coast of France, the octopus tried to steal diver’s camera for underwater shooting.
About it writes Today.
The diver shot the young clam, when he decided to try himself in the role of the operator and without hesitation selected the camera men.
Cephalopods thief gripped prey, and even tried to run away with the camera, but he failed. In the end, the diver still pulled the device out of the strong tentacles.
By the way, octopuses live in all tropical and subtropical seas and oceans, including the Pacific coast of the United States, the coast of British Columbia, Alaska, Russia, Japan and the Korean Peninsula.
They usually avoid contact with people.