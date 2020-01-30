The offender Svitolina at the Australian Open could become the first do not seed the winner of the tournament since Serena Williams (video)
In the second semifinal match of the women’s singles Australian Open sensation of this tournament – Garbinie of new York presented another surprise.
The Spaniard in two sets in a hard fight defeated the 4th seed, Romanian Simona Halep– 7:6 (10-8), 7:5. Moreover, in deciding Garbine lost 3:5, but managed to take 4 games in a row.
In the final, the offender Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the third round of the tournament will meet with American Sofia Kenin, who beat the first racket of the world Ashleigh Barty – 7:6 (8-6), 7:5.
In the event of his victory in the final, 26-year-old Muguruza will be the first since 2007, the tennis player who managed to win the Australian Open without being seeded in the tournament.
The last such achievement yielded to Serena Williams.
Add that to the current the women’s final at the Australian Open is one of the most lowly rated in the history of not only this tournament, but all tournaments of “Grand slam” – note Kenin is only the 14th seed.
