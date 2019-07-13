The offender Svitolina in the final of Wimbledon, defeated the legendary Williams (photo, video)
On Saturday, July 13, in the suburbs of London hosted the women’s final one of the four tournaments of the Grand slam Wimbledon, the prize Fund which is 49,43 million dollars.
In the decisive duel met legendary American 37-year-old Serena Williams (11th in the world) and the offender of our Elina Svitolina 27-year-old Romanian Simona Halep (7th). If Williams is the youngest in his bright career as much as 14 times rose to the top at the end of the tournament “Grand slam” (six triumphs at Wimbledon!), the daughter of ex-footballer, now Director of the dairy plant Halep — the only time in the past year won the “Roland Garros”.
Not in favor of Simone spoke and statistics of personal meetings with the American — only two success in 11 matches. It is therefore not surprising that the bookies before the finale gave preference to Serena.
However, the reality was different. Simona Halep in just 56 minutes completely broke the legendary American 6:2, 6:2.
Simona Halep became the first Romanian who won Wimbledon
The women’s final was visited by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Note that the debut success at Wimbledon brought the Romanian 2 million 983 thousand dollars in prize money. Williams Jr. settled for 1 million 419 thousands in U.S. currency.
