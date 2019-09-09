The offensive star of the series “Matchmakers” told how she left her husband because of the love of Alexander Abdulov
Russian actress Tatyana Kravchenko played a major role in the series “Matchmakers”, which many consider anti-Ukrainian because of the constant attempts at playing it actors to violate the laws of Ukraine, making trips to the occupied Crimea with the Russian territory.
But prior to this project in the life of Kravchenko had a lot of plays and films —more than 130. And the biggest success of Tatyana said the invitation to the theatre “Lenkom” writes MSN.
There she fell in love with Alexander Abdulov. Tatyana Kravchenko was always different hot temper, and in love, he immediately decided to change everything in my life, she said in the program “the Destiny of man”.
“I was married to Volodya (Vladimir Levinski, artistic Director of the Studio School of the Moscow art theatre. — Approx. ed.) but I fell in love with Sasha Abdulov, I left my husband. And settled in the dormitory, where living at that time, Abdulov. … Sasha, I was so in love with you. But whether I was in a hurry, that much I was very afraid of me, man, my head. Yes, and I knew that he did the other girls liked. I saw as they came to him — a slender, graceful… And we’re more like friends, of course. Although it is about my feelings guess a little bit is used. He might come: “Kravchina, mom comes to clean my room, huh?” Then again… I have wondered the commandant asked: “Sasha, well the girls go that he will not be asked to remove the” — “So they’re the hosts will feel! And with you he is not afraid“… and talked, and were friends. But on the stage of love played. And then from me right sparks flew…”— said Tatiana Kravchenko.
The novel never happened, but a warm attitude towards Abdulov Kravchenko moved through life.
The second time the actress was married to Dmitry Named, producer of the film Studio “Lenfilm”. They had a daughter Anna, but after six years they divorced. More Tatiana married not out — didn’t want the daughter had a stepfather.
“Have no regrets. If otherwise, I wouldn’t have a daughter. And it’s not my decision, and Anya’s — it was time to be born and she chose my parents” — said Tatiana.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a Russian actress Olesya Zheleznyak and Tatiana Kravchenko, known for the TV series “Matchmakers”, in August, again went on tour in the annexed Crimea.
