The office staff offered to take to work dogs
British scientists have proposed an original method to improve the efficiency of office workers.
They invited dog owners to work with their four-legged Pets.
In the relevant study included 749 people. 242 of them could work their dogs, and 506 have left them at home.
It turned out that the presence of the dog does not distract the person, and Vice versa – by 33.4% increases involvement in the process and 16.5% increases commitment.
In addition, the employment of dog owners has increased by 14.4%, according to
A similar study conducted in New Zealand. Office staff that could take on work animals, were 22% more satisfied with the conditions of their labor.
The authors of the study believe that the leadership of large companies interested in this simple and cost-effective way to improve the work of subordinates.
They are also going to compile a portrait of the perfect office dog.
Previously, scientists have found that love of dogs was founded in man genetically.