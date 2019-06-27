The officer accompanying the President of Brazil at the G20 summit was carrying 39 kilos of cocaine
Thursday, June 27, at the airport of Seville Spanish police have arrested a military man who was part of the escort group of the liner of the President of Brazil Jaira Bolsonaroflying to Osaka on the summit of “Big twenty”. 38-year-old Sergeant Manuel Silva Rodriguez tried to smuggle 37 packages of cocaine with a total weight of 39 pounds. Drugs were found in his Luggage when a military plane landed in Seville to refuel.
Bolsonaro flew another plane. The presidential Board also had to land in Sevilla, but for yet unknown reasons, changed course and sat down in Lisbon. The Brazilian President is outraged by the incident. He demanded to conduct a thorough investigation and ordered the Ministry of defence to fully cooperate with investigators.
While Sergeant Rodriguez in detention in Seville. Spanish police sets, he had intended to leave the cocaine in their country or carried it on.
It is known that Rodriguez is a long time in the elite division. It was his 29th trip abroad. Bolsonaro — third President of Brazil, who was accompanied by Sergeant.
Spanish newspaper El Pais reports that Rodriguez got off the plane, holding their Luggage in hand. Apparently, he thought that he was not going to finish it.
Vice-President of Brazil Amilton Moran stated that the detainee was an experienced drug courier. “Judging from how much drugs he’s not just bought them on the street and drove along. He was, shall we say, a professional courier”, — stressed Moran.
