The official in Russia appeared in Playboy and lost his job (photo)
Worked until recently in government Anna Anufrieva from the Russian city of Tyumen lost place after I decided to compete for the title “playmate of the year”, awarded by the iconic men’s magazine Playboy, and agreed to an erotic photo session.
It is reported that she posted on the newspaper’s website in the section dedicated to the contest, complete a questionnaire, which laid out eight spicy pictures and short story about yourself. In particular, Anna has mentioned that he wants to move to Europe and knows how to get the language to the tip of the nose. In the column “occupation” it inadvertently wrote “public service”.
It soon became known that the official Anufrieva is no longer working. According to her, she did it on their own, however, hints of the girl we can conclude that she was asked to leave on good terms.
“Why — to discuss unethical: I respect my employer and would not want to talk about it”,— she told the portal Ura.ru. Now on the official website of Anna in Instagramсказано that she is a master at waxing. By the way, in 2018 admitted Playboy girl of the year countrywoman former official, Tyumen student Lydia Ponomarev.
In turn, Playboy said that the publication “expresses its support to Anna and invites her to castings in the Moscow office. Regardless of the outcome of the contest, we will also be happy to see Anna at our private party in honor of the winner, which will be held in November this year in one of fashionable Moscow clubs”.
