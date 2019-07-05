The official in Russia appeared in Playboy and lost his job (photo)

| July 5, 2019 | News | No Comments

Чиновница в РФ снялась в Playboy и потеряла работу (фото)

Worked until recently in government Anna Anufrieva from the Russian city of Tyumen lost place after I decided to compete for the title “playmate of the year”, awarded by the iconic men’s magazine Playboy, and agreed to an erotic photo session.

Чиновница в РФ снялась в Playboy и потеряла работу (фото)

It is reported that she posted on the newspaper’s website in the section dedicated to the contest, complete a questionnaire, which laid out eight spicy pictures and short story about yourself. In particular, Anna has mentioned that he wants to move to Europe and knows how to get the language to the tip of the nose. In the column “occupation” it inadvertently wrote “public service”.

Чиновница в РФ снялась в Playboy и потеряла работу (фото)

It soon became known that the official Anufrieva is no longer working. According to her, she did it on their own, however, hints of the girl we can conclude that she was asked to leave on good terms.

Чиновница в РФ снялась в Playboy и потеряла работу (фото)

“Why — to discuss unethical: I respect my employer and would not want to talk about it”,— she told the portal Ura.ru. Now on the official website of Anna in Instagramсказано that she is a master at waxing. By the way, in 2018 admitted Playboy girl of the year countrywoman former official, Tyumen student Lydia Ponomarev.

Чиновница в РФ снялась в Playboy и потеряла работу (фото)

In turn, Playboy said that the publication “expresses its support to Anna and invites her to castings in the Moscow office. Regardless of the outcome of the contest, we will also be happy to see Anna at our private party in honor of the winner, which will be held in November this year in one of fashionable Moscow clubs”.

Чиновница в РФ снялась в Playboy и потеряла работу (фото)

Чиновница в РФ снялась в Playboy и потеряла работу (фото)

As previously reported “FACTS”, the popular Ukrainian singer Tina Karol has pleased fans with a new job. The artist presented a sensual video for the English song Cosmic Love, which appeared in a racy manner.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.