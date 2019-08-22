The offset ribs and damage to the joint: Ukrainian singer suffered serious injuries
Popular Ukrainian singer TAYANNA, recently released a sensual song of love, “Creepy”, almost disrupted the performance at the concert “Music platform” of the channel “Ukraine”. The day before the speech, she received a very serious injury and could barely move.
“A few days ago, I got injured. Because there is no time to go to the hospital to do x-rays have not been, the doctor said it looks like a dislocated rib. Forbade me to move actively, but the profession requires a different” — said TAYANNA show backstage.
Despite the recommendations of physicians, Tatiana (real name of the singer) took to the stage. Worked the room in high heels, overcoming terrible pain. It turned out, the singer offset ribs, intercostal neuralgia, damage to the joint.
