The old man had collected a harem: the network was amused by photos of the son of Lukashenko with the girls
September 30, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The son of the President of Belarus Nikolai Lukashenko was the center of attention in social networks.
During transmission products home for veterans in Minsk, the journalists made an interesting photo.
The fact that the son of the Belarusian leader was only surrounded by girls.
In particular, the son of the head of state handed over to the internat 4 tons of potatoes elite varieties of the Belarusian selection, honey, pickles and jams. It also brought the Belarusian Uzbek melon from seeds, apples, birch and Apple juices.
