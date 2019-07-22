‘The old policy and Poroshenko are gone’: the party Zelensky can get more than half the seats in the Verkhovna Rada (PHOTO)

Party “servant of the people” President Vladimir Zelensky is leading in the elections to the Verkhovna Rada with separation from the nearest competitor by almost 30% of the vote. This is evidenced by the data on the CEC website.

At the end of counting of 35.5% of protocols, “servant of the people” gathered of 42.19%, second place in the “Opposition platform for life” Victor Medvedchuk from 12.75% in the third – party former President Poroshenko “European solidarity” from 8.71%. Also the five-percent barrier overcome the “Fatherland” from 8.15% and the party of the musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk’s “the Voice” – 6,39%.

According to the calculations of “the Ukrainian truth”, after the seats in Parliament are distributed as follows: “the Servant of the people” – 228, “the Opposition platform – for Life” – 43 “European solidarity” – 27, “Batkivshchyna” – 26 and “the Voice” – 20. Given the victories in single-member districts, party Zelensky is likely to receive more than 50% of the seats in the Parliament of Ukraine.

Zelensky, thanked voters for the confidence in his political team. “It’s not just a lot of trust, it’s a big responsibility for me personally, for our team,” he said, adding that he wants to see the Prime Minister of the economist, which had not previously been involved in politics. His words are quoted by the BBC Russian service.

A priority Zelensky called the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war and end the war, adding that his party would consider a coalition with the party of “the Voice” Svyatoslav Vakarchuk. The leader of the group “Okean Elzy” said that people voted “for change”. “From what we see, we can say that people voted for change. And we are ready to be part of these changes,” he said, calling that “the old policy, with its methods of the past.”

One of the future members of the “public Servants” David Arachnia told the BBC that the party does not know what odnomandatniki from “public Servants” will win the election, so “we will all need to get acquainted”. It is noted that in the party “very satisfied” with the outcome of the election, but don’t want to talk about the candidacy of the Prime Minister. This position may qualify several top members of the party Zelensky from its head Dmitry Razumkov up to security Council Secretary Alexander danyluk. They themselves say they are going to wait for the decision of the President and the coalition, while Razumkova also predicting an armchair of the head of the Verkhovna Rada.

Zelensky also promised that there would soon be appointed a new attorney General whose name do not begin with “Lu” and end on “Cinco”, obviously hinting at the current Prosecutor General Yury Lutsenko, whom the President of Ukraine at the inauguration urged to resign.

The head of Committee of the Federation Council international Affairs Konstantin Kosachev said that Zelensky has managed to transform the Parliament from the opposition in a relatively loyal. According to him, Poroshenko’s team and the most extremist political forces in Ukraine finally be history. “If his artistic period can be compared with a political childhood, the period between victory in the presidential election and the current day was his adolescence. Now, in any case, the coming presidential youth to refer to destructive the Parliament will not succeed,” – said Kosachev.

The leader of “the Opposition platform” Yuriy Boiko thanked voters who “voted for peace, for that the country returned to normal life.” Another key member of the party Viktor Medvedchuk, a well-known Pro-Russian views and cronyism with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that after the elections, there is a “serious stage of the struggle,” and explained that against the party were “very dirty and cynical” campaign. “We are pleased, but not satisfied,” he added.

“The opposition platform” has declared that is ready to help party Zelensky “servant of the people”, but would not cooperate with Pro-European parties. “We will be happy to help those who will establish peace in the Donbass. If the party Zelensky “servant of the people” will strive for peace, we will render assistance, regardless of what our arrangements. All the rest, who will lead us into NATO, the IMF, and it is unclear where we operate will not” – said one of the heads of the party Vadim Rabinovich.

During the day members of all parties that are in Parliament, have stated that they will not enter into a coalition with the Pro-Russian party “the Opposition platform”, and even before the announcement of the results of the exit polls guests of staff was given a huge notebook, where I collected examples of “cinicnnati violations” opponents in the election.

It is noted that the turnout amounted to 49,84% and was lower than usual. According to the CEC, the highest turnout recorded in Chernihiv (41,69%) and Poltava (41,52%) regions. The lowest in the Chernivtsi region, where voted only 27,91% of the voters. One of the leaders of the party “European solidarity” Irina Gerashchenko said that the low turnout in these elections, “distorts the actual sympathy of the whole community.”

Police announced the 2105 registered statements and reports related to the elections. 504 – about illegal campaigning, 74 – bribery of voters, 67 – of obstructing the exercise of electoral rights, 46 different kinds of conflicts, 39 – photographing of ballots, 31 – damage of bulletins and 26 reports of mining, the Ministry of internal Affairs of Ukraine.