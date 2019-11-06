The old Polo Sedan has received another new version
Nine-year-old Volkswagen Polo Sedan will not retire: fuelling interest in the budget cityradio, the manufacturer continues to add new equipment.
Following versions Connect and Football Edition, presented earlier this year, the market went the Assembly Select.
Volkswagen Polo Sedan Select is the 15-inch steel wheels, black mirror housings, headlights with H7 lamps, heated front seats, leather steering wheel, split rear sofa, the radio R 140, a cruise control module Volkswagen Connect gadgets to the multimedia system.
Surcharge available alloy 15-inch wheels, led headlights, climate-control, equipment packages “Comfort” and “Security”.
Package Select is available with 90 and 110-horsepower engines. Both combined with five-speed mechanics, senior citizen are also available six-speed automatic.