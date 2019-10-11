“The old woman”: haters accused Alla Pugacheva in the “embellishment” photo
The famous singer Alla Pugacheva was again in the spotlight. The Internet has emerged archival photo of Alla, made four years ago. Paparazzi captured the Diva during her walks with her little daughter Elizabeth. This writes the Russian Fifth channel.
Alla on raw images photographers looks, to put it mildly, not very beautiful and attractive. But in all official photos, processed photos on the pages of Galkin and Pugacheva Primadonna looks much better.
If social networks fans a Diva I sincerely admire, as soon as the Network surfaced photo of the actual appearance of Alla, it literally snapped Internet haters.
At the same time, Alla was found and the defenders.
Loyal fans of the prima Donna stepped in front of spiteful critics. Fans of Alla write Hayter, 70 years of age, and Pugacheva is now 70 years old, look like they will clearly not better.
Fans are reminded that aging is a natural process, which no one is immune. But the alleged Alla proved that did not be like so many of his colleagues, and refused plastic surgery.
