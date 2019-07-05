The older daughters Jolie, a dangerous friend
On the days the paparazzi managed to shoot in Los Angeles a little strange company: in the streets walking without parents two daughters Angelina Jolie — Zahara and Shiloh — accompanied by a trendy young actress Millie Bobby brown and her older sisters. They all laughed and fooled around, attracting the attention of passers-by.
Although from the outside it looked pretty nice, for those who are familiar with the biography of Millie, her sudden friendship with 13-year-old Shiloh and 14-year-old Zaharau caused some concern. Not that 15-year-old brown listed anything criminal. But she soon began his stellar career and has already become quite independent. According to some, even too much. So, when Millie was only 13, she got involved the first serious novel. Her boyfriend was singer Jacob Sartorius, who is older than her by several years. Moreover, their relations were, apparently, not quite an innocent character. In any case, the brown has posted a photo of her and Sartorius were kissing “passionately”…
Note that among those who are afraid not too positive impact that Millie can have a 13-year-old Shiloh and 14-year-old male, was the father of the sisters — brad pitt. He does not like the way Jolie is raising their children together. He believes that it indulges in all the guys that is not good for them. According to friends of brad, the actor came to outrage when they learned that Angelina let Shiloh to begin hormonal therapy in order to “transform” into a boy. And now he is afraid of new problems. After all, for nothing is impossible to predict what brown can suck Shiloh and Zahara.