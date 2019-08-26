“The oldest glamour model in Britain” appeared in the same bikini, which posed more than 40…
68-year-old suzy Monty, which the British press calls “the oldest glamour model in the UK”, has starred in the same bikini, which was posed at the dawn of her career, when she was in her 20s. The figure of Susie over the years virtually unchanged. She doesn’t have a lot of young fans who like what an experienced woman “has the body of a girl.” She also wrote women of retirement age who claim that SUSY is the source of their inspiration.
Monti, 68 years
Monty at the age of 20
According to the model, it looks completely natural. They never did any plastic surgery. Monty, living in Truro (Cornwall) said that it has a youthfulness to his life. She didn’t smoke or drink alcohol, try to eat healthy food, only eats fresh food and a lot of the fish caught by local fishermen. And, in addition, commits every day a long, long walking with my dog.
According to the newspaper Daily Star, Susie intends to work as a model at least before she turns 70 years old. According to her, is now a great demand for models in age, so it is very popular and busy. It literally pouring a stream of requests to take part in photo shoots. So, at this point, she is now the face of Australian underwear brand MySecretDrawer.
Young suzy Monty won the contest “Miss Cornwall bikini” and “Miss Cornwall swimwear”.
