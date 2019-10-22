The oldest President of the United States was in the hospital for the second time this month
On Monday evening, October 21 in the U.S. were hospitalized 39 U.S. President Jimmy Carter. This was reported by press Secretary of the human rights the Carter Center.
95-year-old man fell at home to Georgia and received a fracture of the pelvis, writes TSN.
Press Secretary of the elderly President of America described the injury as minor and said that the former President is in a good mood and looking forward to discharge.
Lately Carter falls for the third time. After falling in the spring he had to have surgery to replace a hip joint. Earlier in October it fell again, as a result, Carter has imposed 14 seams.
Despite this, the next day with stitches and a black eye he went to Tennessee to help volunteers from the charity Habitat for Humanity to build houses for the poor and homeless.
In 2015, Carter reported that he suffered from a serious oncological disease. During surgery the doctors discovered he had liver cancer and metastases, which were to grow on vital organs. In the brain, doctors found four lesions of melanoma.
Subsequently, Carter said that he had been cured of cancer.