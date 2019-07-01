The oldest pyramid in the world found dozens of unusual mummies
In the necropolis of Saqqara in Northern Egypt, archaeologists have discovered several dozen mummified bodies.
The historical discovery was made at the foot of the pyramid of Djoser – the oldest surviving pyramid in the world. It was built in 2650 BC (estimated).
The remains were buried much later – their age was estimated at about two thousand years, according
Scientists have studied the so-called Dry moat – a trench depth of about 20 meters and a width of about 40, which surrounds the monumental building.
It turned out that it was used for burial of the dead.
Most of them are buried directly in the sand. Some of the mummies lay in wooden coffins, which were not typical of the Egyptian culture.
So, on the cover of one of the sarcophagi kept writing, imitating the characters. Scientists have suggested that their founder was illiterate and was trying to draw the characters that could see before.
The meaning of his “creations” remained unknown, because the characters have not developed into a coherent text.
On the neck lay inside the mummy survived the remnants of colorful necklaces.
In addition, at the bottom of the coffin was a picture of two “clumsy” dog, depicting the God Anubis. The ancient artist painted figures in blue, although God is usually painted black – probably a reference to the myth that says that the hair of the gods made from a precious blue stone.
Archaeologists noted that the tomb was looted, what of the artifacts, including carved masks of the dead, lost forever.
Earlier it was reported that the researchers examined the 4200-year-old maze with more than 60 mummies. The remains belonged to soldiers who died from the terrible wounds.