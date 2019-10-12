The Olympic champion has established a unique achievement in the marathon (photo, video)
Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge became the champion in the marathon, becoming the first man in history who managed to overcome 42,185 km in less than two hours.
34-year-old was the only competitor of INEOS is 1:59 Challenge, organized in Vienna for one purpose — to overcome a marathon in less than 120 minutes. Last year, Eliud was close to conquering goals, but he lacked some 25 seconds.
At the finish Kipchoge fell into the arms of fans
This time Kipchoge was better prepared. Started Kenyan at 8:15 a.m. local time when the air temperature is 9 degrees above zero and ran to the finish, when the thermometer showed +12. Throughout the course of the record was accompanied by, one after another, 42 pacemaker — runners who lead and set the pace on medium to long cross-country distances within a certain cut. However, the last meters of the race itself, Eliud was peismaker for themselves, leaving those who had to help him over his back.
The joy of the finish line
In the end, Kipchoge time showed 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds. Thus, the Kenyan broke his own world record — 2:01:39 hours, which was set in September 2018 in Berlin.
Full video of the race
Add that Kipchoge during his career he won the Olympics (in the marathon in Rio 2016) and world Cup (for 5000 meters in Paris-2003), and in 2014 consistently triumphal at least one of stages (in 2015 and 2018, twice) the prestigious annual competition among the runners World Marathon Majors.
