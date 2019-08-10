The Olympic champion was disqualified for a year for the pants pulled down (photo)
The champion of the Olympic games in 2018 South Korean skater lim Hye Joon received a one-year suspension from Association activities of his native country.
According to the Agency Yonhap, such severe punishment, the athlete received for the incident that took place in June 2019, when lim took off his pants with one of the teammates in front of other athletes. In the end, this act was regarded as sexual harassment, and past achievements Hye Jung helped him to avoid punishment.
We will add that also was punished more four athletes, including two Olympic medallists, which was suspended from participation in competitions for two months for alcohol abuse.
Note that in the asset 23-year-old lim Hye Joon Olympic gold medal Pyeongchang 2018 at a distance of 1500 meters with a new Olympic record, as well as a bronze on the 500-metrovke. In the current year, the assets of the skater’s three highest medals at the world championship held in Sofia (Bulgaria), at distances of 1500 m, 1000 m and in the all-around.
Lim Hye Joon won the “gold” Games in 2018 in Pyeongchang with a new Olympic record
.
