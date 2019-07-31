The Olympic champion will not be admitted to the world championship in athletics due to failure to undergo hormone therapy
Caster Semenya
The double Olympic champion of London-2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016 in the 800 meters caster Semenya will miss the world Cup 2019 athletics Championships, which will be held in the Qatari capital Doha, according to Reuters.
The reason for the refusal of juzhnoamerikanskoj to defend his title of the strongest runners on average distances is the decision of the Federal Tribunal of Switzerland to cancel the decision of the Swiss court, which temporarily suspended imposed on athlete standards the International Association of athletics federations (IAAF) in relation to testosterone.
Recall that Semenya has filed an appeal against the decision of the court of arbitration for Sport (CAS), which supported the rule, the IAAF introduced, according to which the necessary level of testosterone should not exceed five nanomol per liter. Otherwise, the athlete will be forced to either reduce levels of the hormone in the blood, using drugs, or compete with men.
Semenya said earlier that does not intend to undergo hormone therapy for the artificial lowering of the naturally produced has a high level of testosterone.