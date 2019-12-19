The Olympic Manifesto of Pierre de Coubertin sold at auction for a record amount (photos)
Pierre de Coubertin
The Olympic Manifesto of the founder of the modern Games Pierre de Coubertin was sold at auction in new York city for 8.8 million. according to ABC.
Document in the form of 14-page manuscript was first presented to the ordinary visitors in the gallery of the auction house Sotheby’s.
The starting price of the lot amounted to 500 thousand dollars.
Experts have suggested that the Manifesto will be sold with a coefficient of 2.0, but in the course of trading, which lasted more than 12 minutes, I turned around real opposition to the proposals.
The manuscript is the only extant copy of the speech Coubertin said at the Sorbonne University in Paris in 1892.
Four years after the Manifesto was written, the first modern Olympic games were held in Athens.
Add that 8.8 million dollars. – a record amount in the history of sales of sports memorabilia.