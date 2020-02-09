The Olympic torch relay for the first time in history will the woman
Anna Arakaki
Greek Olympic champion in shooting Anna Arakaki will become the first woman in history to begin the Olympic torch relay. This reports the Kyodo News.
The race will start on 12 March in the Greek city of Olympia. Anna Arakaki wrote that it is a great honor.
Further Arakaki will give the fire the Japanese Olympic champion in athletics Mizuki Noguchi. She will become the first Japanese athlete to take part in the relay.
The latter will receive the flame in Greece, the athlete Catherine Stefanidi, which won the gold medal at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Then the Olympic flame will take a plane to Japan. His journey will start from the Tohoku region affected by the earthquake and tsunami in 2011. On 24 July the Olympic flame must be delivered to the stadium in Tokyo.
The summer Olympic games will be held in Tokyo from 24 July to 9 August 2020.