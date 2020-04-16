The Olympics and the Euro in 2021 may pass without an audience – Advisor to the who
Ezekiel Emanuel
Advisor to the world health organization (who), Ezekiel Emanuel said that mass events are unlikely to be resolved before the fall of 2021.
“If we are talking about large concentrations of people – conferences, concerts, sporting events, I do not understand why people carry event in October 2020. I don’t understand why everyone thinks that the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences will stop so soon”, – quotes the 57-year-old American oncologist, Vice Provost of the University of Pennsylvania of the Mags.
“I think these things will come back last. Seriously, the fall of 2021 is the earliest date,” said Emanuel.
Recall that the pandemic coronavirus XXXII Olympic summer games in Tokyo and the European championship on football was transferred in the summer of 2021.