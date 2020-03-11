The Olympics in Tokyo has selected 11-year-old athlete (video)
11-year-old Syrian tennis player Hand Zaza got the license for the 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo, reports sport.ua.
Zaza has qualified for the Games, having won the final selection in Asia 42-year-old Mariana of Sakoian from Lebanon.
Hand Zaza will be the youngest participant of the Olympic games in Tokyo.
Zaza is a 155-th place in the world ranking of athletes involved in table tennis.
Note that the youngest medalist in the history of the Olympic games – Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras. He won a bronze medal in the team competition at the first modern Olympic games in 1896 in Athens. At the time Loundras was 10 years and 218 days.
Olympic games in Tokyo, scheduled from 24 July to 9 August.