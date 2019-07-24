The Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova announced the imminent release of the Ukrainian sailors arrested in Russia (PHOTO)

Loading...

Agreement on the return of Ukraine arrested in Russia Ukrainian sailors achieved, under execution of documents. This was announced by the Parliament Commissioner for human rights Lyudmila Denisova “Public television” in the locality Happiness in the transmission of Ukrainians, held a Pro-Russian armed groups that are fighting under the flags of the Luhansk national Republic (LNR).

“Already been agreed to return the sailors. There is a decision of the International Tribunal for the law of the sea. We are executing the recent documents, I think that soon we will meet sailors at home,” – said Lyudmila Denisova. Her words leads TASS.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for human rights in the Russian Federation Tatiana Moskalkova has not confirmed the words of the Ombudsman of Ukraine Lyudmila Denisova on agreement on the release of Ukrainian sailors. “Lyudmila Denisova went through the foreign Ministry to the FSB with a request to replace the measure of restraint for Ukrainian sailors in the form of deprivation of liberty for a measure of restraint in the form of guarantee and offered himself as the guarantor. No decisions on this issue I do not know” – said Moskalkova.

On his page in Facebook Denisov explained that he had offered to release imprisoned in the Russian Federation of 24 Ukrainian sailors, which Kyiv considers to be prisoners of war, under her personal obligation. “In the criminal procedure code provides for the possibility to release the detainees on personal recognizance, or (liability) of the guarantor. I, as the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for human rights, suggested that their commitment to ensure the participation of our prisoners of war in the pretrial examination if such will be,” wrote Denisov.

According to her, the sailors are “in a fighting mood, waiting for the return Home.” “And I really hope that this will be possible”, – said Denisov.

The lawyer of seamen Nikolai Polozov, commenting on the information reported “Public television” that he was not aware of this arrangement.

“I can say that talks are underway, but what stage they’re at when it will be implemented in practice, I don’t know, as you do not take part in them. If there be any procedural action for execution of documents, we will be known, because in the absence of the defenders of the seamen are not to sign them. But while nobody said anything. We have since yesterday started a new stage – familiarization with materials of criminal case”, – he said.

According to the Russian Federation, 25 November 2018 two small armored artillery boats and offshore tug naval forces of Ukraine “Berdyansk”, “Nikopol” and “Yana Kapu” illegally crossed the Russian border in pursuit of Black in the sea of Azov. Russian border guards shooting was detained by the court.

In Ukraine believe that the boundary ships of Russia in spite of the UN Convention on the law of the sea and the Treaty between the two countries on cooperation in using the Azov sea and the Kerch Strait carried out “aggressive acts” against the ships of naval forces of Ukraine, carrying out a planned transition from the port of Odessa to the port of Mariupol. The arrested sailors in Kiev is considered prisoners of war. Human rights center memorial has recognized them as political prisoners.

In Russia the incident in the sea of Azov considered a provocation. Two days after the incident, the FSB has demonstrated allegedly seized from the Ukrainian seafarers ‘ documents, prescriptive secretly go from Odessa to Berdyansk, and a special stealth to ensure from the Kerch-yenikalsky channel.

On Board ships 24 Ukrainians, among whom there were two employees of the security Service of Ukraine, charged with “illegal border crossing committed by a group of persons upon a preliminary collusion or by an organized group or with application of violence or with threat of its application” (part 3 of article 322 of the criminal code).

Ukraine, the EU and the US after the incident in the Kerch Strait has tightened sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine appealed to the international Tribunal for the law of the sea with a request to take provisional measures against Russia for release of the seized off the coast of the Crimea of the Ukrainian seamen and vessels. The hearings were held in Hamburg on 10 may. Russia has refused to participate, stating that the Tribunal for the law of the sea has no jurisdiction to consider the Kerch incident. On Wednesday, the Lefortovo court of Moscow extended the detention period of all 24 Ukrainian sailors.