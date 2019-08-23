The Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova has arrived in Kyiv, where he is preparing the exchange of prisoners (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Commissioner for human rights in the Russian Federation Tatiana Moskalkova arrived in the Ukrainian capital, where they will stay one day. About TASS reported the press service of the Embassy of Russia in Ukraine, adding that the purpose of the visit Moskalkova is still unknown. Parliament Commissioner for human rights Lyudmila Denisova also located on the territory of Ukraine, but will it meet Moskalkova, is also unknown.

Meanwhile, new details have become known upcoming exchange of detainees between Russia and Ukraine, as reports “Kommersant” with reference to informed sources, it could affect more than 60 people: Moscow will give Kiev 33 people, the same number must go in the opposite direction. The exact timing of the exchange is unknown, but presumably it will take place before the end of this month.

In the list on the exchange did not include Director Oleg Sentsov and journalist Kirill Vyshinsky. It is reported that Vyshinsky refused to exchange, as it “intends to seek his exoneration and release.” The interlocutors of “Kommersant” did not specify why the lists did not get Sentsov. Sentsov’s lawyer Dmitry Dinze has refused to comment on this topic. The source told RBC that the exchange Wyszynski will “pass on a special scheme”. About Sentsov the interlocutor of the edition said nothing.

The Ukrainian side counts on the fact that under an exchange will be subject to all seafarers detained in November 2018 in the Kerch Strait, however, as will legally transfer decorated sailors, is unknown. Among the other alleged participants in exchange – the Russian military Maxim Odintsov and Alexander Baranov, as well as participating in events on may 2, 2014 Eugene Meadow.

In Russia, as expected, also take a former fighter of special forces “Berkut” Alexander Sattarov, which the judge in the Ukraine for participation in “defense” of the Crimea, and Russian Alexey Sadikov convicted in Ukraine for terrorism for participating in the defense of Donbass. In turn, the Agency “Interfax” with reference to informed sources reported about the preparation of the exchange are in Russia for Ukrainian citizens of Vladimir Baloga, Paul Mushroom, Mykola Karpiuk, Stanislaus Cliche and Alexander Kolchenko.