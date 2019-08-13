The oncologist listed seven symptoms of cancer
For many years there has been a study of the causes of cancer processes and methods of their treatment. Oncologist Sergey Abashin shared the most common signs that should cause a person be tested for the presence of cancer in the body.
1. The presence of unfounded bleeding from various organs.
2. The seal that appears on any part of the body.
3. Nonhealing wounds, ulcers.
4. A failure in the excretory system: intestinal or bladder.
5. Hoarseness, cough, continuing a long period.
6. Problems with swallowing and indigestion.
7. The appearance of new moles and warts, and their changes.
The appearance of all of the above symptoms should cause a person to show concern about their health and be examined by specialists. You should know that the most reliable conclusion on the presence and the absence of cancer is possible only after the tests, biopsy, histology and immunohistochemical study. Only on the basis of all obtained results we can talk about the health of the patient.