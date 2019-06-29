The oncologist made a list of the most dangerous products-carcinogens
Although the true nature of cancer is not yet clear to science, scientists argue that some factors still significantly increase the risk of cancer. In a number of these factors – and specific power, which is characterized by the active consumption of products-carcinogens. A list of such dangerous products amounted to oncologist Andrey Kaprin.
Products with TRANS fats. Numerous studies have proved that regular consumption of TRANS fats – fats that have been synthesized artificially accelerates the processes of cell development disorders leading to age-related diseases. The main source of TRANS fats – margarine, which is still widely used in the food industry: margarine, add chips, popcorn, doughnuts, mayonnaise, dumplings, cheese, ice cream, sausages. In General, TRANS fats can be found in different kinds of semi-finished products, fast food, confectionery. Also TRANS fats present in the sausage gastronomy. In addition, TRANS fats are formed as a result frying until Golden brown.
Red meat. To abandon red meat and its processed products fully the doctors advise, but the urge to strictly control the presence of such foods in the daily diet. Doctors believe that red meat is enough to eat no more than once a week not more than 100 grams. Numerous studies indicate a link between eating large amounts of red meat, in particular processed modifications, and colorectal cancer (colon cancer), which in recent years has become increasingly common and is diagnosed in more young people.
Alcohol. Oncologist Andrey Kaprin spoke about the fact that alcohol abuse affects the development of all types of cancer. Who says that the major carcinogen in alcohol — ethanol. Under his influence is the damage of cell integrity and increases the risk of malignant transformation. The simultaneous use of alcohol and tobacco increases the risk of cancer to several times.
Sugar. Recently, the US conducted experiments on mice. The researchers found that animals who were fed sugar had faster and more actively developed tumours in comparison with those mice which were not given sugar at all. Sugar refers to simple or fast carbohydrates, which are metabolized by the body into fat and contribute to excess weight. The abundance of fat in the body gives of a carcinogenic effect.
“Fatty foods, various food additives, including those used in fast food, red meat in incredible quantities, alcoholism, sedentary lifestyle and obesity are factors that are definitely considered to be carcinogenic”, — summed up Andrey Kaprin.