The oncologist recommends a mixture from 100 diseases!
Do you ever wonder how physicians themselves cope with the disease? I worried about this issue now.
For example, oncologists treat yourself and your family?
A fairly well-known oncologist decided to share his wonderful recipe for many illnesses of modern society. And it’s not the pharmacy tool, to our surprise. And the recipe of the known ingredients that you can prepare at home without spending much time and money.
This medicine given to us by nature itself, to prevent cancer and other serious diseases.
Its healing composition is able to restore the work of all internal organs, strengthen the immune system, to get the metabolism, improve the blood and cleanse the arteries.
This unique combination treats the whole body:
- Heart disease and blood vessels,
- Strengthens the immune system
- Cleanses the liver, kidneys and respiratory system,
- Cleans the digestive tract from pathogenic micro flora,
- Improves brain activity and memory
- Protects from heart attack, stroke and improves the quality of life after stroke and myocardial infarction
- Revitalizes the body after surgery,the best natural remedy to treat tumors and carcinomas,
- Retains the freshness, beauty, youth and energy to the body, because it contains all the necessary vitamins, minerals, bioactive substances, proteins, carbohydrates and vegetable oils.
The ingredients to prepare a remedy:
— 7 lemons
— 7 cloves of garlic,
— 500 ml of natural honey,
— 250 grams sprouted wheat,
— 300 gr walnuts (peeled).
Place the sprouted wheat in a blender and chop. Then add walnuts, garlic and 3 lemons with the peel. Of the remaining 4 lemons to make juice and add it to the mixture. Add the honey and mix all together until smooth.
Place the mixture in a sterilized glass jar and close it well.
Keep the mixture in the refrigerator. Allow the mixture to infuse for 3-4 days and then it is ready for use.
Application:
Option 1: 30 minutes before Breakfast, lunch and dinner and at bedtime 1-2 teaspoons.
Option 2: for cancer — every two hours for 1-2 teaspoons.
If you have serious health problems, before taking any remedies, it is recommended to consult your doctor.