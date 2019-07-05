The oncologist spoke about the factors leading to breast cancer
Oncologist Anatoly Makhson said that could lead to the development of breast cancer. Among the reasons — overweight, abortions, late age of motherhood.
According to Anatoly Mahson, the formation of malignant tumors in the breast in the first place can contribute to overweight, obesity. The oncologist explained that the breast cancer refers to hormone-driven diseases, and fat in large amount can increase the estrogen levels in the body.
“Every 5 kg of excess weight can increase the risk from 4% to 8%,” – said the oncologist.
He recommended that the women have to practice physical activity – sport and physical activity are effective in reducing the probability of occurrence of oncological disease at women. In the opinion of the oncologist, aerobic activity in women should be between 150 to 300 minutes a week. In turn, another oncologist-mammolog Arkady Aksenenko allocated among the factors that reduce the risk of breast cancer early (in 19 or 20 years) childbirth and breastfeeding longer than a year.
Continuing the theme of the reasons leading to the occurrence of breast cancer in women, Anatoly Maxson added that this type of cancer is closely associated with ovarian function, violations of their work increase the likelihood of “female” cancer. In addition, according to the doctor, with the development of breast cancer in women can be related to the abortion, age, late pregnancy, and hot climate.