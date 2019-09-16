The oncologist spoke about the treatment of brain edema
Oncologist Andrew Korshikov told about the treatment of brain edema. This pathological process, accompanied by excessive accumulation of fluid in the body is the result of a developing tumor, therefore, first to eliminate it, then continue cancer treatment.
The oncologist says that there are professionals involved in the treatment specifically of cerebral edema. This procedure is called dehydration and it is used to save the lives of patients. As edema and swelling are the result, the first thing you need to get rid of excess fluid, and only then to address the root causes, that is, the removal of the tumor.
After the elimination of brain edema treatment procedure are assigned according to the particular case. The reasons for the development of the tumor, the oncologist calls mutations in DNA, which may lead to various factors. It can be transferred stress, heredity, injury, but most of them has a traumatic nature, writes the Internet-portal “360”.