The oncologist told about the first signs of a brain tumor

| September 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The oncologist told about the first signs of a brain tumor. Academician Igor Reshetov said that usually people are able to detect the symptoms of the disease, and for this you need to be attentive to your body.

Онколог рассказал о первых признаках опухоли мозга

According to the doctor, to decide whether to sound the alarm, simply. Immediately consult a specialist is necessary in case of any changes on the mucous membrane, asymmetry in pupils, unmotivated, headaches, and/or a constantly evolving inflammation. The medic advised not to wait “even two or three weeks” and not to use drugs alone. He also said that cancer has no specific symptoms, and all they can point to other disease.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr