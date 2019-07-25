The oncologist told us how cancer occurs
The doctor explained how failures occur in cells and how they become “masters” of the body.
Oncologist from Israel told me how cancer occurs, what allows the disease to spread throughout the body and can certainly defend against disease. Cancer occurs when healthy cells fail. Cancer cells present in the body of any person, but in almost all cases, the immune system simply destroys them.
The doctor said that Israeli doctors have a theory, which is called “good luck — bad luck”, that is, “lucky – unlucky”. Doctors believe that 66% of mutations leading to cancer, random and don’t depend on any factors. Of course, the external environment, heredity, nutrition, Smoking, alcohol consumption, stress and other factors have influence, but, as experts believe, of cancer no one is immune and is guaranteed to prevent the disease impossible.
The expert explained that cancer cells, unlike healthy, produce a protein that allows them to virtually become immortal to multiply indefinitely. They have disabled the self-destruct mechanisms that are activated in the healthy cells and they do not respond to the signals of the body.
In cancer cells there is another feature – they are able to develop their own blood vessels, in order to deliver to the tumor the nutrients.