The oncologists called the main symptoms of breast cancer in men
American physicians announced an increase in the number of cases of the “female” kind of cancer among men, namely breast cancer. Experts told which characteristics help to detect this type of cancer, which for men is more difficult and deadly.
Words scientists from the United States reports CNN. Experts say: if women with breast cancer are successfully diagnosed at an early stage, that in men it often manifests in the later stages of development and has a high probability of metastasis.
According to lead researchers, the main risk factors of breast cancer in men is BRCA1 or BRCA2. Increase the likelihood of cancer overweight and in particular obesity, alcohol consumption and called them violations of the liver.
“To protect yourself, you should know that mammography is more effective at detecting breast cancer in men with high risk disease than women with an average risk of developing the disease,” said one of the scientists, Dr. min Gao.
According to experts, in 2019 in the United States in men may be reported more than 2,600 cases of cancer. For comparison: in 1991 the figure was 900.
So as not to miss disease, researchers recommend that men pay attention to characteristic symptoms. Among those they called the feeling of a lump in the breast or in the axilla, itching in the chest area, scaling, discharge from the nipple or embroiled in the chest.