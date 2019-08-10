The oncologists told me at what age the highest risk of breast cancer
In the presence of mutations, breast cancer starts to develop after 20 years, but the majority of cases occur in women over 40.
Oncologists have urged women over the age of 40 years to visit mammologist twice a year and once a year do a mammogram. Experts noted that in children and adolescents breast cancer is not found. Even in the presence of genetic mutations, he begins to develop after 20 years. If your blood relatives diagnosed with breast cancer, you, too, can be a predisposition. Learn about it by using a special analysis, in some forms of cancer in one family member such an analysis is recommended to make all blood relatives.
The peak incidence occurs between the ages of 45 to 65 years. In men, the risk is 200 times lower than in women. In many cases the tumor develops years before is diagnosed.
As noted by the doctors, it is important to do a mammogram, as the allows you to see the tumor that is still impossible to find. The survey is conducted in two planes, which allows to provide a complete picture. Doctors are encouraged not to be afraid of x-ray examination – passing screening in the airport you get a large dose of radiation.
Women should self-diagnose changes of the breast. be alerted should any changes in shape, skin, nipple, seal.