The oncologists told us about the benefits of salmon for cancer prevention
Oncologists told about the product, the use of which is a means of cancer prevention. We are talking about salmon, since the fish fillet contains many useful substances.
Experts remind that cancer cells present in the body of any person while in “sleep” condition, but certain factors force them to Wake up. To avoid this you should lead a healthy lifestyle and eat right.
Salmon is rich in fatty acids, magnesium, protein and various minerals that help the body to resist the occurrence of mutations of the cells.
Regular consumption of fish and seafood a person can protect the body from awakening the cancer cells, and to arrange the “fish” days should be at least three times a week.
