The oncologists told us how to identify breast cancer
Italian oncologists told how to identify breast cancer. Analysis is to study yourself in the mirror. The material is relevant content published in foreign source.
According to experts, women often ask them, how to understand whether there is malignancy. It is noted that you should always consult a specialist in this area. Sometimes women expose themselves to unnecessary stress, having had some symptoms in the chest. In this case, and recommended the so-called introspection, the essence of which is as follows: you need to stand in front of a mirror, considering himself both the front and side, squared his chest with his hands. Then with one hand put on the head, another limb, especially the index, middle and ring fingers touch the chest, making all sorts of movements, first normal rotary and then linear from the edges to the center and from the top down.
The same procedure is examined and another chest. Experts advise to conduct this kind of manipulation from 25 years times in 30/31 days soon after each menstrual cycle. The oncologists warn that the presence of nodules in the breast, wholesome and malignancy of tumors can determine only an expert.