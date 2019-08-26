The one-armed fighter in his debut fight in MMA defeated an opponent in the first round (video)
American Bridgeport held a mixed martial arts tournament Bellator 225.
American Nick Newell, who was born with congenital amputation of the hand in the first round suffocating reception won his compatriot Corey Browning. In the undercard of the evening Ukrainian fighter Yaroslav Amosov also choke won the 30-year-old American David Rickels.
For the U.S. representative – this is the sixth defeat of his career. For Amos this victory was the 22nd in the absence of lesions.
