The one-armed fighter “strangled” the opponent within three minutes of the match MMA (photo, video)
In the night from 24 to 25 August in Bridgeport (USA) hosted the prestigious tournament of mixed martial arts (MMA) Bellator 225. In one of the fights in the organization successfully debuted the American fighter Nick Newell. All anything, but the athlete was born without part of his left hand. In his first fight of Bellator 225 33-year-old American defeated his compatriot Corey Browning. And the fight under the Bellator tournament 225 lasted only three minutes and ended in the first round after Newell has spent suffocating reception.
Nick Newell and Corey Browning
Now the assets of Newell 18 fights in MMA, where he won 16 victories and suffered two defeats. For Browning this failure was the third in eight fights.
By the way, during a fight night in Bridgeport set a record for Bellator on the transience of the match. Israeli Aviv Goza, barely started the battle, dived at the feet of the Belarusian Eduard Muravitskaya, and in 11 seconds he gave up after a painful hold.
Photo Instagram
