The one who will prove that the German city of Bielefeld does not exist, to receive from the authorities € 1 million
In the German city of Bielefeld to the one who will prove that this city does not exist, will receive 1 million euros. This publication reports the BBC.
Bielefeld is located in the North of Germany, now the city’s population is 340 thousand people. Bielefeld was built in the IX century, and a conspiracy theory that the city does not exist, began to gain popularity in 1994 when a student Achim held posted in the messaging system Usenet, which existed before the advent of the online forums: “Bielefeld? This does not exist”.
A joke about the non-existence of the city has become so popular that in 2012, German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a speech in Berlin, remembered that I had been in Bielefeld, adding: “So he exists”.
It is noted that the application deadline is September 5. The organizers of the competition say that almost 100% confident that they can refute any evidence.