The only billionaire in the Congo: what the state owns is rich in African, the daughter of a simple woman from Penza

Today we talk about the 46-year-old Isabel DOS Santos, the native of Azerbaijan. Her mom is a simple Russian woman Tatyana Kukanova from the city of Penza; father — African and revolutionary Jose Eduard DOS Santos.

Father Isabelle eventually became the President of Angola and that was an official daughter of the head of the country. Then Jose broke up with Tatiana, and she along with Isabel moved to London, where the daughter has a degree in engineering-electrical engineering and went to live in Luanda, capital of Angola.

Then, in 2002, Isabel married the art collector Sindika Dokolo, the heir of a banker from the Congo. For the period of family life the couple raised three children.

By the way, the gloss Forbes named Isabel, the only female milliardera of the Congo, because her condition is more than three and a half billion dollars.

And though the woman has Russian roots, she does not like to advertise it. Isabel owns several major promotions from his dad, who owns various companies and banks.

